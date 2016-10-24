Peshmerga to stay out of disputed areas

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking in Erbil on Tuesday, KRG Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani described recent reports to this effect as “untrue”, saying the issue had not come up for discussion between the KRG, Washington and Iraq’s central government.
Answering questions about the resumption of international flights between Turkey and Sulaymaniyah (the Kurdish region’s second largest city), Barzani said: “We are still discussing the resumption of flights [to Sulaymaniyah] with Ankara. We hope the talks will yield positive results.”
Late last year, Iraqi federal forces moved into areas “disputed” between Baghdad and the Erbil-based KRG, including Kirkuk.
These deployments were accompanied by the concomitant withdrawal from these areas by Kurdish Peshmerga fighters loyal to the KRG.
The moves came shortly after the KRG held an illegitimate referendum on regional independence, to which Baghdad responded by banning international flights into and out of the Kurdish region.
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3