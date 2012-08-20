35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Security forces killed 35 terrorists in anti-terror operations in eastern and southern Turkey over the last three weeks, the Interior Ministry and the Turkish Armed Forces announced on Tuesday.

Gendarmerie commands in the southern Hatay and Osmaniye provinces killed 25 terrorists in the Mt. Amanos region.

Mt. Amanos is a range of mountains in Hatay that the PKK/PYD terror group has used to penetrate from Syria into Turkey.

Two of the terrorists were neutralized in Hatay’s Iskenderun district, the statement added.

Later, the Turkish Armed Forces announced on social media that 10 more terrorists were neutralized during airstrikes in eastern and southern Turkey.

The airstrikes were conducted on April 15-16 in the eastern Agri province’s Dogubeyazit district and Hatay’s Mt. Amanos region, according to the Turkish army.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.