Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
In southwestern Mugla province, gendarmerie units rounded up 111 Syrian, Afghan and Pakistani nationals, said the source who refused to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The forces acted on an intelligence tip-off about the presence of the migrants off the Aegean coast of Kayakoy district.
In northwestern Balikesir province, 35 undocumented migrants were held, including nine women and 14 children, the Governor's Office said.
Separately, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Police said in a statement that coast guards detained 13 Bengali nationals trying to cross into Greece.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa
Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey 'in couple years' will be responsible for Very High Readiness Joint Task Force
Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says presidential, parliamentary elections should be held on Aug. 26