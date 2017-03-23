Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 146 undocumented migrants were held across Turkey, security sources and officials said on Tuesday.

In southwestern Mugla province, gendarmerie units rounded up 111 Syrian, Afghan and Pakistani nationals, said the source who refused to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The forces acted on an intelligence tip-off about the presence of the migrants off the Aegean coast of Kayakoy district.

In northwestern Balikesir province, 35 undocumented migrants were held, including nine women and 14 children, the Governor's Office said.

Separately, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Police said in a statement that coast guards detained 13 Bengali nationals trying to cross into Greece.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.