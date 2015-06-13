Sudan amnesty suggests Bashir presidential run in 2020

World Bulletin / News Desk

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s decision last week to release all the nation’s political detainees can be seen as a possible indication of plans to contest 2020 elections.

At the time, Sudan’s official SUNA news agency said the amnesty would help foster “political and social dialogue” between the country’s rival political camps and contribute to an “atmosphere of harmony”.

In 2014, al-Bashir launched a national dialogue initiative that went on for two years. While some political groups and rebel movements boycotted the talks, a number of others participated.

In a move ostensibly aimed at fostering “national unity”, al-Bashir last Tuesday responded to calls by dialogue participants to release all of Sudan’s political detainees.