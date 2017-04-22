EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

In its 2018 report on Turkey released Tuesday, the European Commission praised Turkey’s migration policy, economic growth, and enhancing regional cooperation, but also claimed "serious backsliding on the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and freedom of expression."

The report on Turkey, a candidate country for full EU membership, comes after a one-and-a-half-year hiatus.

The report’s release was announced by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Johannes Hahn, the EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations, at a press conference in Brussels.

The report on Turkey, formerly called the progress report, again includes the PKK on the EU list of terrorist groups, while the Fetullah Terrorist Group (FETO) -- the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey, which martyred 250 people and injured some 2,200 -- is not described as a terrorist group.

The report called the defeated coup "a traumatic period in Turkey".

"The EU, which immediately and strongly condemned the attempted coup, reiterated its full support for the country's democratic institutions, and recognised Turkey's legitimate need to take swift and proportionate action in the face of such a serious threat," it said.

Turkey has criticized the EU for in fact being slow to denounce the defeated coup as well as the failing to condemn the group behind it.

The report criticized widespread dismissals in the defeated coup’s wake of accused coup-plotters, as Turkey has accused FETO of extensive infiltration of public institutions such as the military, judiciary, and education system.

The report's description of FETO is unchanged from the 2016 report, which called the terrorist group the "Gulen movement."

- ‘Turkey significant partner, candidate country’

The report stressed that Turkey is an important partner and candidate country for the EU and its full membership perspective remains ongoing.

The report said Turkey has made good progress in the area of public administration reforms, with a strong commitment to a more open administration and the use of e-government.