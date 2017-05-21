Worldbulletin News

Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 34 individuals were arrested over links to FETO, the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup, prosecutors and security sources said Tuesday. 

In eastern Turkey, prosecutors in the city of Bitlis announced that security forces had arrested 25 individuals, including 21 sacked security members. 

Separately, in the Black Sea city of Samsun, police rounded up seven women accused of using the ByLock smart phone app which was used by FETO members during the defeated coup, the security office said in a statement. 

In another operation, Samsun security forces also arrested an alleged senior member and social media propagandist of FETO, according to a statement from the public prosecutor's office and provincial security. 

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. 

 


