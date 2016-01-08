Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:55, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 14:06, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s parliament speaker separately received on Tuesday distinguished deputies from the Scandinavian nation of Finland and the West African country of Mali.

Speaking during his meeting with Matti Vanhanen, the head of the Finnish parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission, Ismail Kahraman said that he hoped to accelerate cooperation between the two nation's parliaments as well as their committees. 

Vanhanen for his part stressed that the two countries have strong ties and mentioned the Finnish government’s denunciation of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. 

Vanhanen also said that as an EU member, Finland is working to help Turkey to adopt an EU perspective and will continue to do so.

Later Kahraman also received Mahamadou Lamine Djiguine, co-chair of the Mali-Turkey parliamentary friendship group, saying he was very pleased to see the Malian delegation.

Djiguine also expressed pleasure at being in Turkey, while the group’s deputy chair, Abdoul Gallil Mansour Haidara, said that they hoped to improve ties between the two countries.

 



Related Turkey Mali Finland
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months

7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections

Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call

We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu
12 ex-soldiers get life sentence over coup bid
12 ex-soldiers get life sentence over coup bid

Soldiers convicted for violating constitution
Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force
Turkey set to take responsibility for NATO task force

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey 'in couple years' will be responsible for Very High Readiness Joint Task Force
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections

Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli says presidential, parliamentary elections should be held on Aug. 26

News

Finland's Niinisto reelected in presidential election
Finland's Niinisto reelected in presidential election

Train smashes into a military truck in Finland
Train smashes into a military truck in Finland

Finnish court identifies knife attack suspect
Finnish court identifies knife attack suspect

Finland marks minute of silence for stabbing victims
Finland marks minute of silence for stabbing victims

Finland stabbing was terror attack, suspect ID as Moroccan
Finland stabbing was terror attack suspect ID as Moroccan

Finnish PM seeks new coalition after ousting populists
Finnish PM seeks new coalition after ousting populists

Malian students in Turkey hail Erdogan's upcoming visit
Malian students in Turkey hail Erdogan's upcoming visit

Mali offers many investment opportunities
Mali offers many investment opportunities

6 killed in ambush on ruling party MP convoy in Mali
6 killed in ambush on ruling party MP convoy in

Bid for UN vote on Mali sanctions gains momentum
Bid for UN vote on Mali sanctions gains momentum

2 wounded after gunmen attack UN base in Mali
2 wounded after gunmen attack UN base in Mali

UN investigating mass graves in northern Mali
UN investigating mass graves in northern Mali

Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Turkey’s external assets rise in February
Turkey s external assets rise in February

Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 