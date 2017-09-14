Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will arrive in Turkey today for a three-day official visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Fourth Turkey-Kazakhstan Joint Strategic Planning Group will be held in the capital Ankara on Thursday between delegations headed by Abdrakhmanov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the ministry said in a statement.

The officials will discuss bilateral relations between Ankara and Astana as well as regional issues.

It said Cavusoglu and Abdrakhmanov will focus on preparing for Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's upcoming visit to Turkey as well as the Third Turkey-Kazakhstan High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting.

The council was established during the 2012 visit to Kazakhstan of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was then prime minister.