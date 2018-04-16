Russia, Iran urged to 'stop playing games' in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Addressing members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg city as part of a debate on last month’s summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Tusk said: "The use of chemical weapons, anywhere in the world, must not become normalized. Nor can it be without consequences.
"The airstrikes were necessary and proportionate to deter further use of chemical weapons by the Syrian regime to kill its own people. It is urgent that all parties in Syria engage in the UN-led political process to end this tragedy."
The EU leader added: "Above all, Russia and Iran should stop playing games and seriously engage in finding a responsible and peaceful solution."
On Saturday, France in coordination with the U.S. and the U.K. conducted a series of military strikes targeting the Assad regime's chemical weapons capabilities in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack in Douma, eastern Ghouta, on April 7.
The strikes targeted a chemical weapons research center near Damascus, a chemical weapons warehouse and a command center related to chemical weapons located west of Homs.
The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta has been under siege for the last five years. Humanitarian access to the area, which is home to 400,000 people, has been completely cut off.
Over the past eight months, Assad regime forces have intensified their siege, making it nearly impossible for food or medicine to get into the district and leaving thousands of civilians in need.
