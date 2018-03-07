Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:57, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Europe
11:32, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
No Brexit deal without Ireland solution
No Brexit deal without Ireland solution

Finding a way to avoid border checks between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland after Britain leaves the bloc is proving one of the thorniest issues in the negotiations.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain must come up with a solution for the Irish border after Brexit or there will be no divorce deal or transition period, EU President Donald Tusk warned on Wednesday.

Former Polish premier Tusk said he wanted to "use the positive momentum" in recent negotiations to finally settle issues including Ireland.

"The UK's decision on Brexit has caused the problem, and the UK will have to help solve it," Tusk told the European Parliament in a report on a summit of EU leaders last month.

"Without a solution, there will be no withdrawal agreement and no transition."

At the summit EU leaders approved guidelines for a 21-month transition period after Brexit happens in March 2019, and for the next phase of talks.

But they also set a June deadline for progress on Ireland.

Britain says it is leaving the EU's single market and customs union, but the prospect of a "hard" border in Ireland has sparked fears for the fragile peace on the island.

The EU and Britain have agreed a "backstop" that Northern Ireland would remain part of the EU's customs union if there is no better idea -- but London is deeply opposed to this actually happening.

Tusk admitted he was "furious" about Brexit during a visit to Dublin earlier this month to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement.

The European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt meanwhile said MEPs would be vigilant about the rights of EU citizens after Brexit, following a growing row over threatened deportations of people who moved to Britain from the Caribbean in the 1950s and 1960s.

"We must avoid a post-Brexit bureaucratic nightmare for EU citizens. We need full guarantees in the light of the Windrush scandal," he said, adding that the parliament would discuss the matter with the British interior ministry next week.

British lawmakers have called for action over the "inhumane" treatment of members of the so-called Windrush generation, named after the ship that brought over the first group of West Indian immigrants in 1948.



Related Ireland brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
The OPCW Ridding the world of chemical weapons
The OPCW: Ridding the world of chemical weapons

Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3

News

Ireland to hold abortion referendum on May 25
Ireland to hold abortion referendum on May 25

Hard Brexit could swell Irish living costs
Hard Brexit could swell Irish living costs

Brexit 'clear and imminent threat' to Ireland
Brexit 'clear and imminent threat' to Ireland

Ireland, EU in agreement over post-Brexit UK border
Ireland EU in agreement over post-Brexit UK border

Irish PM continues talks with opposition
Irish PM continues talks with opposition

Ireland govt thrown into crisis ahead of key Brexit talks
Ireland govt thrown into crisis ahead of key Brexit talks

Britain delays decision on post-Brexit passports
Britain delays decision on post-Brexit passports

UK premier vows to deliver successful Brexit
UK premier vows to deliver successful Brexit

UK's Johnson slams claims Brexit broke spending rules
UK's Johnson slams claims Brexit broke spending rules

EU okays guidelines for post-Brexit trade talks with UK
EU okays guidelines for post-Brexit trade talks with UK

EU leaders to agree Brexit talks guidelines
EU leaders to agree Brexit talks guidelines






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 