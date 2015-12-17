Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:56, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 11:53, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Facebook rolling out privacy choices under EU rules
Facebook rolling out privacy choices under EU rules

The social network, which has been rocked by disclosures about the hijacking of personal data on tens of millions of its users, said it will start implementing "new privacy experiences" to comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which become effective May 25.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin rolling out changes to how it handles private data this week to comply with forthcoming EU rules, with European residents seeing the measures first.

"Everyone -- no matter where they live -- will be asked to review important information about how Facebook uses data and make choices about their privacy on Facebook," said a statement from chief privacy officer Erin Egan and deputy general counsel Ashlie Beringer.

"We'll begin by rolling these choices out in Europe this week." 

Under the new policy, Facebook users will be asked to review and make choices about ads they receive, including whether they want Facebook to use data from third parties.

Facebook users will also be asked to review and choose what to share about the political, religious, and relationship information on their profiles.

Additionally, users will be allowed to opt in or out of use of facial recognition technology.

The statement said users will be told that facial recognition is optional, but that it could offer some benefit, such as being notified when someone is using an unauthorized picture.

"We not only want to comply with the law, but also go beyond our obligations to build new and improved privacy experiences for everyone on Facebook," Egan and Beringer wrote.

The news comes a week after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced 10 hours of questioning in two congressional panels following revelations that personal data was harvested on 87 million users by Cambridge Analytica, a consultancy working for Donal Trump's 2016 campaign.

Zuckerberg testified that Facebook intends to offer the same privacy protections embodied in GDPR for its worldwide users, but that there could be some differences in format.

Egan and Beringer said Facebook users in the EU will start seeing the requests this week so they can make choices before May 25.

"As part of our phased approach, people in the rest of the world will be asked to make their choices on a slightly later schedule," they said.

They added that Facebook would take steps to comply with the EU rules that limit advertising and public viewing of data for teens.

This will mean no use of facial recognition for anyone under age 18 and limitations on who can see certain information teens have shared.

To comply with GDPR, Facebook will also limit what it shows to users between the ages of 13 and 15 unless they get permission from a parent.



Related Facebook EU
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
The OPCW Ridding the world of chemical weapons
The OPCW: Ridding the world of chemical weapons

Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 

Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
America has 3 goals in Syria
America has 3 goals in Syria

Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3

News

EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Albania, Macedonia recommended for EU member talks
Albania Macedonia recommended for EU member talks

UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal
UN agency sees 'huge impact' of EU-Turkey refugee deal

EU should open up to West Balkans
EU should open up to West Balkans

Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest
Poland broke EU law by logging in ancient forest

France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms
France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms

Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before US Senate

Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years
Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years

Facebook data leak increases to 87 million users
Facebook data leak increases to 87 million users

Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date

Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems
Facebook needs 'a few years' to fix problems






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 