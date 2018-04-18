Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

World Bulletin / News Desk
The meeting, which started at 1.30 p.m. (1030GMT), comes after Bahceli made a call on Tuesday for early elections in Turkey.
The meeting between the two lasted for a half-hour, according to a presidential source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Following the meeting, the source said Erdogan will hold a news conference at the presidential complex at 3.30 p.m. (1230GMT).
Speaking at his party's parliamentary group in the capital Ankara, Bahceli had said: "It should be known that the MHP wants early elections after the [constitutional] adjustment laws are enacted.
"Electing the president on Aug. 26...is the most rational and reasonable way forward."
On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters decided in favor of an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system.
Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections are currently scheduled to take place in November 2019.
