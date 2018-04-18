Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli at the presidential complex on Wednesday.

The meeting, which started at 1.30 p.m. (1030GMT), comes after Bahceli made a call on Tuesday for early elections in Turkey.

The meeting between the two lasted for a half-hour, according to a presidential source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Following the meeting, the source said Erdogan will hold a news conference at the presidential complex at 3.30 p.m. (1230GMT).

Speaking at his party's parliamentary group in the capital Ankara, Bahceli had said: "It should be known that the MHP wants early elections after the [constitutional] adjustment laws are enacted.

"Electing the president on Aug. 26...is the most rational and reasonable way forward."

On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters decided in favor of an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections are currently scheduled to take place in November 2019.