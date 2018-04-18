Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:22, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
16:00, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24.

Speaking at a news conference at the presidential complex following a meeting with opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahceli, Erdogan said: “Turkey’s cross-border operation in Syria, and the situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties as soon as possible.

“For this reason at the end of talks with Mr. Bahceli, we decided to hold elections on June 24, 2018 on Sunday.”

 The announcement comes after Bahceli made a call on Tuesday for early elections in the country.  

On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters decided in favor of an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24
Trump confirms CIA director met N Korea's Kim
Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim

'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump
Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months

7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections

Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call

We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu

News

Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Erdogan, Merkel discuss Syria over phone
Erdogan Merkel discuss Syria over phone

Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders

Turkish, British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes
Turkish British leaders discuss Syria post airstrikes

Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Turkey’s external assets rise in February
Turkey s external assets rise in February

Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups

Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 