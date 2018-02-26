Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:23, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
16:07, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim
Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim

'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that his CIA director has met with North Korea's leader, one day after acknowledging the U.S. and the North were engaged in talks "at extremely high levels".

The U.S. and North Korea lack formal diplomatic relations, increasing the significance of the high-level meeting between Mike Pompeo, who has been tapped by Trump to helm the State Department, and Kim. 

Trump said Pompeo met with Kim "last week", saying it "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed" in a statement he issued on Twitter. 

The acknowledgement of the Pompeo-Kim meeting follows the White House's refusal to confirm reports of the sit-down. The Washington Post first reported the meeting, describing it as laying the groundwork for a historic bilateral between Kim and Trump. 

"Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!" Trump said.

Originally planned for May, Trump appeared to pad the timeframe on Tuesday, saying it could occur in June "or a little before that". 

"Hopefully that will be a success. Maybe it will be and maybe it won't be. We don't know. But we'll see what happens," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

 



Related north korea Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24
Trump confirms CIA director met N Korea's Kim
Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim

'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump
Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks
35 terrorists killed in Turkey over last 3 weeks

Terrorists killed at Mt. Amanos in southern Hatay province
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey
EU releases 2018 report on Turkey

Document praises Turkey on migration policy, economic growth, regional cooperation, claims problems on freedom of expression
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students
Turkey to grant 150 scholarships to Sudanese students

2,500 university students apply for scholarships of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation
Turkey slams Arab League resolution on Afrin operation

Arab League ignores Turkey’s work to reduce violence, maintain the political process, and host millions of refugees, says Ankara
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months
Turkey to extend state of emergency for 3 more months

7th extension of post-defeated coup state of emergency to come into effect on April 19 if parliament approves
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Some employees cut off from accounts linked to FETO, terror group behind 2016 defeated coup in Turkey
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections
Opposition HDP is ready for early elections

Peoples' Democratic Party co-leader Pervin Buldan calls on party to be ready for potential early elections
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call
Turkish opposition leader backs early election call

We need heads who can properly run this country, says main opposition CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu

News

Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda

N. Korea's muted response on Syria strikes speaks volumes
N Korea's muted response on Syria strikes speaks volumes

N. Korea's Kim greets Chinese official
N Korea's Kim greets Chinese official

EU tightens sanctions on North Korea
EU tightens sanctions on North Korea

N.Korean leader 'moved' by S.Korean show in Pyongyang
N Korean leader 'moved' by S Korean show in Pyongyang

UN blacklists ships, companies for N. Korea smuggling
UN blacklists ships companies for N Korea smuggling

Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month
Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month

Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI chief

Japan's Abe seeks to move off sidelines with Trump trip
Japan's Abe seeks to move off sidelines with Trump trip

US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'
US president calls Syria strikes 'perfectly executed'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 