Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim

The U.S. and North Korea lack formal diplomatic relations, increasing the significance of the high-level meeting between Mike Pompeo, who has been tapped by Trump to helm the State Department, and Kim.
Trump said Pompeo met with Kim "last week", saying it "went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed" in a statement he issued on Twitter.
The acknowledgement of the Pompeo-Kim meeting follows the White House's refusal to confirm reports of the sit-down. The Washington Post first reported the meeting, describing it as laying the groundwork for a historic bilateral between Kim and Trump.
"Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!" Trump said.
Originally planned for May, Trump appeared to pad the timeframe on Tuesday, saying it could occur in June "or a little before that".
"Hopefully that will be a success. Maybe it will be and maybe it won't be. We don't know. But we'll see what happens," Trump said at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida where he was hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
