Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle

World Bulletin / News Desk

Istanbulites will soon enjoy the city's first self-driving electric vehicle built by its public transport authority.

The Istanbul Electric Tram and Tunnel Company (IETT) introduced its innovative shuttle at World Cities Congress on Tuesday, the first of the three-day event.

Science, Industry, and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu and Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero were shown the shuttle, before it began plying the streets.

Istanbul Mayor Mevlut Uysal said they had taken inspiration from the iconic tramways of the city.

"When we talk about electric vehicles, people only think of private cars. [However] Public transport should also have an important place in the field of electric vehicles," Uysal said.

The shuttle will initially run at airports and on roads closed to traffic.