20:22, 18 April 2018 Wednesday
16:28, 18 April 2018 Wednesday

Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month
Germany's Merkel to visit Trump later this month

'The 2 leaders will reaffirm the German-American partnership,' says White House on chancellor's visit to Washington

World Bulletin / News Desk

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 27, the White House confirmed Wednesday. 

"The two leaders will reaffirm the German-American partnership — a bedrock of the transatlantic relationship and the NATO Alliance — as both nations work together to address a broad range of geopolitical and economic challenges," the White House said in a statement.

After meeting one-on-one, Merkel and Trump will hold a press conference in the Rose Garden, it added.

This month's visit will be Merkel's second to the White House, following her first in March 2017.

Merkel's visit will fall three days after French President Emmanuel Macron comes to Washington for his first official state visit since Trump took office last year. 

While Trump has hosted a number of world leaders, Macron’s first official state visit will be marked by increased pomp and circumstance, including public ceremonies for the visiting dignitary. 



