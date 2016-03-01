EU says US tariffs distorting global trade

World Bulletin / News Desk
US steel and aluminum tariffs are already distorting global trade and could undermine the world economic recovery, the EU's top trade official Cecilia Malmstroem warned Wednesday.
"We are seeing a recovery and a potential growth in trade and global growth but it is threatened by these tariffs," Malmstroem told a press conference in the French city of Strasbourg.
"We can see already tendencies of distortion of trade that affects the EU as well," the Swedish commissioner said.
US President Donald Trump sparked fears of a trade war in March when he decided to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports, primarily to target China, but also EU countries.
But Trump granted Europe a last-minute exemption, giving EU negotiators until May 1 to come up with a solution to unfair trade policies alleged by the US leader.
"We expect to be permanently and unconditionally excluded from these measures," Malmstroem said as the commission launched the approval process for trade deals it has struck with Japan and Singapore.
Malmstroem said the EU had received no guarantee yet from the Trump administration it will be excluded.
But she insisted the bloc would not discuss US trade issues "under pressure, under threat," adding the tariffs were in breach of WTO rules.
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.
Experts from the world's chemical weapons watchdog were Monday to hold emergency talks on allegations of a poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.
Activist Benjamin Ladraa, who set off from Sweden last August, reaches Turkey’s Duzce province
Ambassador to UN also says US set to impose sanctions on Russia over alleged support for Assad chemical weapons
At least 35 Palestinians have been martyred and thousands wounded by Israeli army gunfire since March 3