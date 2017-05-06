Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Wednesday said Turkey will enter a "new era" with the implementation of the presidential system after early elections planned on June 24.
In a message posted on his official Twitter account, Bozdag, who is also the government spokesman, said: "Turkey on Sunday June 24, 2018 is heading for presidential and parliamentary elections. Turkey on June 24, 2018 will carry the presidential government system into effect. On June 24, 2018 a new era is starting.”
The deputy premier’s remarks came after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday announced early presidential and parliamentary elections are planned on June 24.
The announcement comes after opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahceli Tuesday called for early elections.
On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.
