European Parliament approves new EU recycling targets

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Parliament on Wednesday gave final approval to the bill designed to boost recycling within the EU.

The new laws introduce a new set of recycling targets for municipal waste, the packaging sector, aging cars and batteries among others.

"By 2025, at least 55% of municipal waste (from households and businesses) should be recycled. The target will rise to 60% by 2030 and 65% by 2035. 65% of packaging materials will have to be recycled by 2025, and 70% by 2030," read the text of the legislation, as agreed with Council of Ministers.

It added that "separate targets are set for specific packaging materials, such as paper and cardboard, plastics, glass, metal and wood."

The legislation aims to narrow the gap between recycling levels among the different EU states and help the bloc as a whole meet environmental targets.

The European Parliament had already reached agreements on the new laws with national governments.

The text now goes back to Council for formal approval before publication in the Official Journal of the EU, the official record of all EU legal acts.