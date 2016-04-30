Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:11, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Latin America
Update: 09:10, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Colombia said late Wednesday that negotiations between the government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group will be transferred to an alternate country.

The announcement by Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Angela Holguin came after Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno said earlier in the day that his country will no longer host peace talks between Bogota and the rebel group.

The Colombian government immediately activated a backup plan after Moreno suspended his county’s role as host, which began in February last year.

“President [Juan Manuel] Santos completely understands the reasons why President Moreno decided to suspend his nation’s role as guarantor and host of these negotiations,” Holguin said at a press conference.

She said peace talks with the ELN would be moved to one of the pre-agreed locations of Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Venezuela or Norway.

Moreno’s decision came after the kidnapping and murder of two journalists and their driver from the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio at the end of March and the subsequent kidnapping of two more Ecuadorian citizens by a FARC guerrilla dissident group.

“I have asked Ecuador’s foreign affairs minister to end these talks and our role as guarantor for as long as the ELN is not committed to ending their terrorist acts,” Moreno said in an interview with Colombian broadcaster RCN.

The terrorist acts took place along the Colombia-Ecuador border where the FARC rebel group, formerly the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, had a significant presence. Since they signed a peace agreement with the government in November 2016 and disarmed, bringing to an end a conflict which began in 1964, a power vacuum has permitted dissident splinter groups to control the transshipment of narcotics and weapons in the area.

The events have strained relations between the two countries.

The ELN is the last remaining guerrilla group in Colombia which has yet to reach a peace deal with the government and has been locked in a conflict since 1964.



Related Colombia ELN
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.

News

Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire

Colombia, ELN cease-fire takes effect
Colombia ELN cease-fire takes effect

Colombia faces hurdles with ELN ceasefire: Negotiator
Colombia faces hurdles with ELN ceasefire Negotiator

Colombia, ELN announce bilateral cease-fire
Colombia ELN announce bilateral cease-fire

Colombia’s ELN sets cease-fire demands
Colombia s ELN sets cease-fire demands

Colombia says ELN rebels holding two Dutch journalists
Colombia says ELN rebels holding two Dutch journalists

Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack
Three Ecuadorian soldiers killed in bomb attack

Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels
Colombian Air Force kills nine FARC rebels

Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing
Two police officers killed in Colombia car bombing

Colombia: Bombing kills at least 5 police officers
Colombia Bombing kills at least 5 police officers

10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 