Update: 09:23, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" during counter-terror operations in southeastern Diyarbakir province on Thursday, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed or captured.

The operation by gendarmerie units in Lice, Hani and Kulp districts of Diyarbakir continues, the statement said.

Gendarmerie forces also seized and destroyed 30,000 cannabis plants, it added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its terrorist attacks against the country.