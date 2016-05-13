Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least four PKK terrorists were "neutralized" during counter-terror operations in southeastern Diyarbakir province on Thursday, the provincial governor's office said in a statement.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question were either killed or captured.
The operation by gendarmerie units in Lice, Hani and Kulp districts of Diyarbakir continues, the statement said.
Gendarmerie forces also seized and destroyed 30,000 cannabis plants, it added.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people.
More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015 alone when the group resumed its terrorist attacks against the country.
Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda
'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter
Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says Turkey to open 'new period' through planned early elections on June 24
Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend
Macron's statement on Balkans being an area of rivalry for EU, Turkey and Russia is not 'constructive', says spokesman
'Anti-Muslim sentiment in the Western world and especially in Europe is rising rapidly,' says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Among suspects are 7 members of top administrative court and council of state
Anti-terror operations continue in Diyarbakir province
Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24
'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump
Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan
Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa
Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals