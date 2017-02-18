Press agenda on April 19

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet ruling AK Party deputies over breakfast at the party headquarters; Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also to join.
ANKARA - Erdogan to meet Macedonian Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and military chief Gen. Hulusi Akar, separately at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet Macedonian counterpart Talat Xhaferi at the parliament.
ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press meeting after meeting Abdrakhmanov.
ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag.
SYRIA
IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.
FRANCE
STRASBOURG - European Parliament to debate human rights motions on Belarus, the Philippines and the Gaza Strip, and vote on a motion demanding better protections for journalists.
U.K.
LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II to host formal opening of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting where leaders from 53 member states will gather in biennial event.
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to address Commonwealth Conference.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova to hold news conference.
PALESTINE
SPECIAL REPORT:
Gaza protests face bone-breaking bullets, mystery gas
By Hidayah al-Saidi
GAZA CITY, Palestine - Israel is using deadly new weapons against ongoing rallies on the Gaza Strip’s border, local medical sources tell Anadolu Agency.
