Worldbulletin News


Today's News
15:11, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Media
10:17, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Press agenda on April 19
Press agenda on April 19

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, April 19, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk


TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet ruling AK Party deputies over breakfast at the party headquarters; Prime Minister Binali Yildirim also to join.

ANKARA - Erdogan to meet Macedonian Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and military chief Gen. Hulusi Akar, separately at presidential complex.

ANKARA - Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman to meet Macedonian counterpart Talat Xhaferi at the parliament.

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to hold joint press meeting after meeting Abdrakhmanov.

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency’s Editors' Desk to host Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag.

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

FRANCE

STRASBOURG - European Parliament to debate human rights motions on Belarus, the Philippines and the Gaza Strip, and vote on a motion demanding better protections for journalists.

 

U.K.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth II to host formal opening of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting where leaders from 53 member states will gather in biennial event.

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to address Commonwealth Conference.

 

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova to hold news conference.

 

PALESTINE

SPECIAL REPORT:

Gaza protests face bone-breaking bullets, mystery gas

By Hidayah al-Saidi

GAZA CITY, Palestine - Israel is using deadly new weapons against ongoing rallies on the Gaza Strip’s border, local medical sources tell Anadolu Agency.​

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

Press agenda on April 19

