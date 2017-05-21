8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

World Bulletin / News Desk
Eight suspects were arrested in capital Ankara on Thursday over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
Among the suspects were seven members of top administrative court and council of state.
In a statement, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ankara said arrest warrants had been issued for the suspects’ links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.
The suspects were accused of using ByLock -- an encrypted mobile phone application used by coup plotters -- and financing the terror group.
The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
