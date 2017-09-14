Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that French president's statement on the Balkans is "not constructive".
In a written statement, spokesman Hami Aksoy responded to a question regarding the remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron about Turkey and the Balkans during a speech at the European Parliament on Tuesday.
Aksoy said Macron, similarly to a speech he made last year, has "used expressions in the European Parliament about the Balkans being an area of rivalry for the EU, Turkey and the Russian Federation".
"This understanding that views the Balkans as a sphere of influence is not constructive," Aksoy stressed.
Aksoy continued: "Being a Balkan country as well, Turkey’s aim and priority in the region today, as it has been in the past, was the maintenance and strengthening of peace, stability and sustainable development."
"With this objective, we continue to support membership of all countries in the region to European and Euro-Atlantic institutions," he added.
Aksoy said Turkey hopes that France will contribute, at least as much as Turkey, to integration efforts of Turkey's friends in the Balkans to the EU and NATO.
"Within this framework, we advise France to try to understand better the contribution efforts of Turkey for the stability of the Balkans," he added.
Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda
'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter
Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says Turkey to open 'new period' through planned early elections on June 24
Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend
Macron's statement on Balkans being an area of rivalry for EU, Turkey and Russia is not 'constructive', says spokesman
'Anti-Muslim sentiment in the Western world and especially in Europe is rising rapidly,' says Mevlut Cavusoglu
Among suspects are 7 members of top administrative court and council of state
Anti-terror operations continue in Diyarbakir province
Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24
'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump
Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan
Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa
Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals