Update: 11:01, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish foreign minister said Wednesday that anti-Muslim sentiment in the West and especially in Europe was rising rapidly.

Speaking at the World Muslim Minorities Summit in Istanbul, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Muslims are seen as scapegoats in the West.

"Anti-Muslim sentiment in the Western world and especially in Europe is rising rapidly," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu said Muslims and immigrants are accused for all economic, social and political problems. He said mosques were being attacked and Muslims were being persecuted.

"The reason that European countries are in crises is not Muslims and immigrants. Today, the policies of the EU are unsuccessful," he stressed.

Cavusoglu said the problems that Muslims face were not being viewed as human rights issues.

"As Turkey, we will not be silent[...]," Cavusoglu added.