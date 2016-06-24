MEPs urge Facebook CEO to come to European Parliament

World Bulletin / News Desk
MEPs on Wednesday renewed their call to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to come before the European Parliament for a debate on data protection and citizens’ privacy with the Commission and the Council.
According to an EP statement MEPs want Zuckerberg to answer their questions "on the misuse of European citizens’ personal data".
The issue of individual privacy on social media became a hot topic in recent weeks after reports that U.K.-based Cambridge Analytica used the private information of 87 million Facebook users without consent for critical political voting in that country and the U.S.
Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said the data scandal was "too important to treat as business as usual".
"Mark Zuckerberg should accept the invitation to appear before MEPs," Jourova said during a debate Wednesday in Strasbourg.
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has twice invited Zuckerberg to provide testimony on the scandal to three of the EP's committees.
