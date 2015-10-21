Worldbulletin News

162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's state-run dormitory authority will take 162 university students on a trip to Jerusalem, the authority announced in a statement Thursday.

The trip will take place between April 24 and 29, and two university students -- one male and one female -- from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey will attend, the statement said.

Professional guides will accompany the students during their trip.



