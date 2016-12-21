Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag on Thursday said planned early elections is a step that foils "dirty calculations" against Turkey.
Speaking to the Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk in capital Ankara, Bozdag said: "To move the elections to an earlier time foils the step of those who have dirty calculations on Turkey.
"The new system of government will be implemented through the will of people on June 24."
The deputy premier said Turks will open a "new period" on June 24 through the planned early elections.
“We decided to move the elections to an earlier date to prevent Turkey from getting harmed,” he said, adding that this would also end debates about the elections in the country.
“The scenario in Turkey will be written by Turkish people, not by others anymore; everyone will be liable to the scenario written by the people.”
His remarks came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that early presidential and parliamentary elections were being planned in Turkey on June 24.
The announcement came after opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) head Devlet Bahceli Tuesday called for early elections.
On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.
