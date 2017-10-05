12:30, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange slightly rose 0.01 percent, or 12.55 points, to open at 112,111.56 points on Thursday.

The BIST banking and holding indices decreased by 0.03 percent and 0.21 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the tourism index posted the best performance, up 0.94 percent, while the construction index suffered the worst, down 0.27 percent.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 112,099.01 points, up 3.08 percent, with a 10.5 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $2.6 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange dropped to 4.0250 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.0500 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate was down to 4.9850, compared with Wednesday's close of 5.0190.

The price of Brent oil was $73.98 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday.