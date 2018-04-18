Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:10, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey
12:43, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election

'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter

World Bulletin / News Desk

The leader of the Turkish opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said on Wednesday that his party would support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the planned snap presidential election in June.

"Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan," Devlet Bahceli announced on his Twitter account.

Bahceli said he reached a historical agreement with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting.

"As Turkey is under attack and siege from many fronts, resorting to the opportunities of democracy is a legitimate, appropriate and fair action," he said.

Bahceli added that thanks to this latest decison to hold snap elections, the democratic road map for a presidential government system has become clear.

Erdogan earlier on Wednesday announced plans to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, over a year before they had been scheduled, in November 2019.

The announcement came after Bahceli called for early elections.

On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum during which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.



Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan mhp
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election

'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'

Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says Turkey to open 'new period' through planned early elections on June 24
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem

Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans

Macron's statement on Balkans being an area of rivalry for EU, Turkey and Russia is not 'constructive', says spokesman
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West

'Anti-Muslim sentiment in the Western world and especially in Europe is rising rapidly,' says Mevlut Cavusoglu
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Among suspects are 7 members of top administrative court and council of state
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Anti-terror operations continue in Diyarbakir province
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24
Trump confirms CIA director met N Korea's Kim
Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim

'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump
Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals

News

Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Erdogan, Merkel discuss Syria over phone
Erdogan Merkel discuss Syria over phone

Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace
Turkey's Erdogan urges new groundwork for world peace

Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Erdogan discusses Syria with French, Russian leaders
Erdogan discusses Syria with French Russian leaders

Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections
Turkey's Opposition leader calls for early elections

Turkish opposition party demands extradition of Muslum
Turkish opposition party demands extradition of Muslum

'Armenian leader had hand in Khojaly massacre'
Armenian leader had hand in Khojaly massacre'

Turkish parties submit bill to allow electoral alliance
Turkish parties submit bill to allow electoral alliance

Bill proposing alliance to be submitted to Parliament
Bill proposing alliance to be submitted to Parliament

How do the different parties in Turkey approach the Olive Branch Operation in Afrin?
How do the different parties in Turkey approach the Olive






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 