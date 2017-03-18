Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:10, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Africa
Update: 12:59, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Morocco trains prison guards on prevention of torture
Morocco trains prison guards on prevention of torture

Workshop organized in Rabat aims to promote human rights in day-to-day management of prisons

World Bulletin / News Desk

A workshop was organized Wednesday in the capital of Morocco Rabat to train prison officials on the "treatment of prisoners and the prevention of torture".

The one-day workshop focused on "strengthening the capacity of prison officials in the field of prevention of torture and treatment of prisoners" and was organized in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy in Rabat.

The workshop “comes within the context of strengthening the capacity of the staff of the Penitentiary and Reintegration Administration in the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in prison institutions," said Mohamed Saleh Tamek, general delegate of the Penitentiary and Reintegration Administration.

The event, according to Tamek, is a part of a project aimed at promoting the culture of human rights in the day-to-day management of prisons.

From time to time, allegations by detainees and prisoners of torture and ill-treatment during arrest by the security forces or prison guards have been raised causing debate in Morocco.

Last week, Nasser Zafzafi, the field leader of the protests known in Morocco as the Al-Arif Movement, said during his trial at the Casablanca appeals court that he was subjected to "physical and psychological torture and humiliation".

The Moroccan government replied that "the judiciary must take full responsibility” in verifying Zafzafi's claims and must investigate “and reach the truth".



Related morocco
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.

News

Morocco rejects Polisario presence in buffer zone
Morocco rejects Polisario presence in buffer zone

Morocco hails UN's W. Sahara report as ‘fair, balanced’
Morocco hails UN's W Sahara report as fair balanced

Moroccan authorities arrest 8 for suspected ISIL links
Moroccan authorities arrest 8 for suspected ISIL links

Protesters and police clash in Morocco's Jerada
Protesters and police clash in Morocco's Jerada

Tunisia, Morocco call for activation of Maghreb Union
Tunisia Morocco call for activation of Maghreb Union

Morocco says dismantled ISIL cell
Morocco says dismantled ISIL cell






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 