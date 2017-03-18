Update: 12:59, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Morocco trains prison guards on prevention of torture

World Bulletin / News Desk

A workshop was organized Wednesday in the capital of Morocco Rabat to train prison officials on the "treatment of prisoners and the prevention of torture".

The one-day workshop focused on "strengthening the capacity of prison officials in the field of prevention of torture and treatment of prisoners" and was organized in cooperation with the Dutch Embassy in Rabat.

The workshop “comes within the context of strengthening the capacity of the staff of the Penitentiary and Reintegration Administration in the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in prison institutions," said Mohamed Saleh Tamek, general delegate of the Penitentiary and Reintegration Administration.

The event, according to Tamek, is a part of a project aimed at promoting the culture of human rights in the day-to-day management of prisons.

From time to time, allegations by detainees and prisoners of torture and ill-treatment during arrest by the security forces or prison guards have been raised causing debate in Morocco.

Last week, Nasser Zafzafi, the field leader of the protests known in Morocco as the Al-Arif Movement, said during his trial at the Casablanca appeals court that he was subjected to "physical and psychological torture and humiliation".

The Moroccan government replied that "the judiciary must take full responsibility” in verifying Zafzafi's claims and must investigate “and reach the truth".