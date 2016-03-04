13:54, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police in Istanbul detained at least 7 ISIL suspects for making money transactions for the terror group and spreading its propaganda on social media, a police source said Thursday.

The arrests came after anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids in 6 districts of the city, said the police source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media.

The raids saw numbers of organizational documents and digital tools of the terror group seized.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.