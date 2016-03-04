Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:10, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey
13:54, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police in Istanbul detained at least 7 ISIL suspects for making money transactions for the terror group and spreading its propaganda on social media, a police source said Thursday.

The arrests came after anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous raids in 6 districts of the city, said the police source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media.

The raids saw numbers of organizational documents and digital tools of the terror group seized.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.



Related istanbul ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election

'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'

Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says Turkey to open 'new period' through planned early elections on June 24
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem

Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans

Macron's statement on Balkans being an area of rivalry for EU, Turkey and Russia is not 'constructive', says spokesman
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West

'Anti-Muslim sentiment in the Western world and especially in Europe is rising rapidly,' says Mevlut Cavusoglu
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Among suspects are 7 members of top administrative court and council of state
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Anti-terror operations continue in Diyarbakir province
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24
Trump confirms CIA director met N Korea's Kim
Trump confirms CIA director met N.Korea's Kim

'Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed,' says Trump
Turkey to hold early elections June 24
Turkey to hold early elections June 24

Syria operation and situation in both Syria and Iraq obliged Turkey to overcome uncertainties, says Erdogan
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call
Erdogan meets opposition party head post-election call

Turkish president meets opposition party MHP leader Devlet Bahceli at presidential complex
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey
Kazakhstan's top diplomat due in Turkey

Kairat Abdrakhmanov's 3-day official visit to Ankara starts today, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish Malian groups
Turkish parliament speaker meets Finnish, Malian groups

Ismail Kahraman separately receives distinguished deputies from Scandinavia and West Africa  
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Suspects include 21 sacked security officers in eastern Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 140 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Bangladeshi nationals

News

Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul
15 ISIL-linked terror suspects arrested in Istanbul

ISIL’s ideology still threatens Iraq
ISIL s ideology still threatens Iraq

Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala
Iraqi security forces kill 3 ISIL terrorists in Diyala

Pentagon rejects US plan to leave Syria as 'rumors'
Pentagon rejects US plan to leave Syria as 'rumors'

Moroccan authorities arrest 8 for suspected ISIL links
Moroccan authorities arrest 8 for suspected ISIL links

Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle
Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle

Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul

Injuries reported following Istanbul tram crash
Injuries reported following Istanbul tram crash

Istanbul to host global Islamic finance forum
Istanbul to host global Islamic finance forum

Istanbul to host world business forum
Istanbul to host world business forum






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 