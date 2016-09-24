Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:10, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Palestine
Update: 14:35, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council

World Bulletin / News Desk

The left-leaning Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) on Thursday announced it would not participate in a planned meeting of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s National Council.

“We ask to postpone the meeting, which has been scheduled for the end of this month, and instead work on convening a unified session [i.e., one that includes all Palestinian factions] in accordance with national agreements signed in this regard,” the PFLP, the PLO’s second largest member-faction after Fatah, said in a statement.

“In light of the ongoing lack of agreement between the Fatah and PFLP delegations, we have decided not to participate [in the scheduled meeting],” the statement read.

Since Tuesday, Fatah -- which is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas -- and the PFLP have been meeting in Cairo, where the former has attempted to persuade the latter to participate in the meeting.

In March, Hamas and Islamic Jihad -- neither of which is a PLO member -- both declined invitations to participate in the meeting, saying they did not want to attend an event held under Israeli occupation.

The National Council meeting is slated to be held in the city of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Despite the lack of agreement regarding the meeting, the PFLP in its statement stressed the importance of preserving the PLO as the “sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people” and preempting efforts “to dismantle it or create alternatives to it”.
Early last month, the PLO's Executive Committee announced plans to convene a meeting of the Palestinian National Council -- after a 22-year hiatus -- on April 30.

A legislative body that theoretically represents Palestinians at home and abroad, the National Council last convened in 1996.

Originally founded in 1948, the National Council includes representatives of all major Palestinian political factions except resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad.



Related Palestine
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.

News

Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine 
Swedish activist continues walk for Palestine

Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border
Israeli soldiers wound 3 Palestinians along Gaza border

Jordan authorities stop pro-Palestine march in Amman
Jordan authorities stop pro-Palestine march in Amman

'Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine
Shoot to kill a product of occupation' in Palestine

Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza
Death toll rises to 33 amid mass protests in Gaza

Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 