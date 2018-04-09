Worldbulletin News

Airstrikes kill 11 in Syria's Al-Hasakah
Airstrikes kill 11 in Syria’s Al-Hasakah

Local sources say US-led coalition is striking ISIL targets in NE Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 11 civilians were killed Thursday by airstrikes believed to have been carried out by a U.S.-led coalition in a ISIL-held area of Syria's northeastern Al-Hasakah province.

Local sources said that warplanes thought to belong to the U.S.-led coalition had bombed a prison in Al-Hasakah’s village of Abu Hamda, which remains under the terrorist group’s control.

The airstrikes left at least 11 civilian residents dead, according to the same sources, who preferred anonymity for security sources.

ISIL remains in control of Al-Hasakah’s rural Shaddadi district near the border with Iraq and the eastern outskirts of Homs province, along with areas near capital Damascus and Quneitra in the Golan region.



