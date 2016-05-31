Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:42, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 15:02, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
France: Major union leads nationwide protests
France: Major union leads nationwide protests

Macron faces mass protests in several sectors over reforms

World Bulletin / News Desk

One of France's main unions is on Thursday initiating mass marches across the country -- on top of strikes already ongoing in several sectors -- to protest a number of reforms suggested by French President Emmanuel Macron and his government.

The country’s largest labor union, the CGT, has urged Macron opponents, including students angered by plans to make university admissions more selective as well as workers from all sectors, to unite in a show of force.

Several demonstrations have been scheduled for cities across France, including a march through Paris that will leave Montparnasse in the city's south at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) before making its way to Place d'Italie towards the east.

France is already shaken by what has been called the biggest wave of industrial unrest since Macron's election last May, with rolling railway strikes, angry students blocking universities, and striking staff at Air France and in the electricity and energy sectors.

Seven main public sector trade unions have called for a one-day strike on May 22 to protest Macron's plans to reform the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Macron insisted in interviews last week, ahead of his one-year anniversary in office, that he was elected on a mandate for change and that he is determined to see his reforms through.

"I'm doing what I said I would," he told French broadcaster TF1.



Related France
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.
7 killed 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot
7 killed, 17 injured in South Carolina prison riot

Fights among inmates erupted Sunday evening at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, South Carolina and was brought under control at 2:55 am on Monday.
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30
Trump to host Nigerian president April 30

Nigeria, West Africa's largest economy, is among the countries combatting extremism with help from the United States.

News

Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans

Macron faces spreading student protests, rail strikes
Macron faces spreading student protests rail strikes

French leader defends strikes in Syria
French leader defends strikes in Syria

France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms
France's Macron to push EU lawmakers on reforms

France warns of more strikes in Syria
France warns of more strikes in Syria

France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes
France 'does not seek confrontation' post Syria strikes






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 