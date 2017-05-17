Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:42, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 15:24, 19 April 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts

FETO members have been convicted of attempting to violate constitutional order on night of defeated coup in July 2016

World Bulletin / News Desk

A court on Thursday sentenced 47 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) convicts to life imprisonment for their involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup, according to a judicial source.

The 13th High Criminal Court in capital Ankara handed down aggravated life sentences to 27 FETO convicts -- including former major general and brigadier general -- while 20 other members were given life terms for violation of the constitutional order, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

The court also gave 217 FETO convicts jail terms ranging from 12 years to 20 years for "providing support to violate the constitutional order".

They were all convicted for their activities at the 58th Artillery Brigade Command and Artillery and Missile School Command in Ankara during the defeated coup.

Additionally, the court released 64 suspects, including 63 soldiers, a colonel and a civil servant.

According to the government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.



Related court FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country
AK Party election rallies to start mid-May
AK Party election rallies to start mid-May

'The campaign process will likely start around May 15,' ruling AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal says
Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin Kumlu
Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin ‘Kumlu’

New gate along Turkish-Syrian border is set to open near Jinderes in southwestern Afrin, Syria
Around 270 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Around 270 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Accident involving van carrying 135 undocumented migrants in eastern Erzurum province kills 2, severely injures 4 others
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts

FETO members have been convicted of attempting to violate constitutional order on night of defeated coup in July 2016
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election

'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'

Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says Turkey to open 'new period' through planned early elections on June 24
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem

Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans
Turkish Foreign Ministry responds to Macron on Balkans

Macron's statement on Balkans being an area of rivalry for EU, Turkey and Russia is not 'constructive', says spokesman
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West
Turkish FM warns of anti-Muslim sentiment in the West

'Anti-Muslim sentiment in the Western world and especially in Europe is rising rapidly,' says Mevlut Cavusoglu
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Among suspects are 7 members of top administrative court and council of state
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey
Four PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Anti-terror operations continue in Diyarbakir province
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections
Turkey to enter 'new era' after snap elections

Deputy PM Bekir Bozdag made remarks after announcement of early presidential, parliamentary elections planned on June 24

News

8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital
8 FETO-linked suspects arrested in Turkish capital

Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested
Over 30 FETO terror-linked suspects arrested

Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts
Kosovo bank freezes FETO-linked accounts

Erdogan: 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad
Erdogan 80 FETO brought back to Turkey from abroad

Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects
Turkish police arrest 34 FETO-linked terror suspects

Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa
Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa

Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing
Ten acquitted in 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing

Turkey: 21 get life sentences over ‘postmodern’ coup
Turkey 21 get life sentences over postmodern coup

Egypt court suspends ban on Uber and Careem
Egypt court suspends ban on Uber and Careem

Suspected university shooter remanded in central Turkey
Suspected university shooter remanded in central Turkey

Egypt court revokes jail terms in foreign funding case
Egypt court revokes jail terms in foreign funding case

US top court declines to hear PLO lawsuit
US top court declines to hear PLO lawsuit






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 