22:41, 19 April 2018 Thursday
Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin ‘Kumlu’
Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin ‘Kumlu’

New gate along Turkish-Syrian border is set to open near Jinderes in southwestern Afrin, Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new border crossing to northwestern Syria’s Afrin region, which is expected to accelerate humanitarian aid delivery, will be named the “Kumlu Border Crossing”, according to an official source.

The border crossing is part of Turkey’s efforts to develop the region, the source, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

The source also said construction of the gate had already begun, adding that necessary approvals were made for the setup of the border crossing, which would become operational within a short time.

On April 11, Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci told Anadolu Agency Turkey would open a new border crossing to Afrin in May.

The gate would speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afrin and meet the infrastructure needs of the region, Tufenkci said, also noting its contribution to the promotion of trade in the region.

The Customs and Trade Ministry and the Hatay Governor’s office in southern Turkey have agreed to open the crossing near the village of Hamam in Kumlu.

The village is located near Jinderes, Afrin, which was liberated by Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army fighters during Operation Olive Branch, which was launched on Jan. 20 to clear YPG/PKK-ISIL terrorists from the area.

It will also facilitate the transportation between Hatay and Afrin, as well as its contribution to the security in the region.



