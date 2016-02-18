Worldbulletin News

Turkish language taught in Malaysian school
Turkish language taught in Malaysian school

Turkish language course introduced to curriculum in Kuala Lumpur school, a first in Malaysia

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish language course was introduced to the curriculum of a school in Kuala Lumpur, a first in Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur Darulnaim College of Technology signed a protocol with the Yunus Emre Institute over the elective Turkish courses, the head of the Turkish organization in Kuala Lumpur Omer Altun told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

"Turkish will be taught for the first time in the country as an elective course," he said.

Altun said the institute was engaged in talks with several universities and colleges in Malaysia in order to introduce Turkish to their curriculum.



