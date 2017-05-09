Indonesia nabs producer of lethal liquor that killed 45

World Bulletin / News Desk
Police on Thursday announced the arrest of an alleged boss of an illegal manufacturer of home-made liquor whose lethal mix ended up killing at least 45 people in West Java district of Cicalengka in a week.
An estimated 100 people died in Indonesia this month after consuming toxic alcohol.
Speaking at a news conference, Deputy National Police Chief Commissioner Gen. Pol. Syafruddin said police arrested the boss of illegal alcohol product, Samsudin Simbolon, at his palm oil plantation in southern Sumatra early Wednesday, according to antaranews.com.
Simbolon had allegedly bought his luxury home from the proceeds of his illegal business.
Police also detained Simbolon’s wife and his two agents for helping him run the business that had been going on for the last two years.
During the probe, police also found more than 5,000 bottles of the illegal drink ready for distribution.
Police were looking for four other suspects.
