22:41, 19 April 2018 Thursday
17:57, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 9,880 Syrians in Turkey have returned to their country through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkey's southern Hatay province in last three-and-a-half months, Turkish officials said.

The officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said Syrians who live in different provinces of Turkey come to Hatay's Reyhanli district and cross back to their country from the border gate.

Syrians are said to be returning to the secure areas that were cleared of PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists during Turkey's Operation Olive Branch. 

There are approximately 3.5 million Syrians in Turkey, who have fled the civil war in their country.

Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Syria's northwestern Afrin. On March 18, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.



