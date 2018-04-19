Worldbulletin News

22:41, 19 April 2018 Thursday
18:15, 19 April 2018 Thursday

Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Presidency on Thursday launched an account using sign language on Twitter and Youtube.

The sign language account was added under the name of “Engelsiz Bestepe” -- Bestepe (the area where the presidential complex is located in Ankara) without Disabilities in English.

The account will share President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speeches as well as footage of events he attends.

 



