Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier was killed when an explosive device went off during a security search in northwestern Syria, the military said Friday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said the soldier was killed Thursday in Afrin, where Turkey on Jan. 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists from the area.

On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.