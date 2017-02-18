Worldbulletin News

13:45, 20 April 2018 Friday
Media
09:17, 20 April 2018 Friday

Press agenda on April 20
Press agenda on April 20

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, April 20, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend 150th foundation anniversary of Turkish observatory; Erdogan to receive intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and later to attend Turkish Green Crescent Phoenix Award Ceremony.

ANKARA – Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend parliament session to debate on motion on proposed early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24. 

ANKARA – Deputy PM Recep Akdag to receive Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami and an accompanying delegation at Cankaya Palace. 

ANKARA – Parliament's general assembly to debate motion on proposed early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24.

ISTANBUL - Turkish Minister of Transportation Ahmet Arslan to hold news conference with EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc after visiting Halkali and Cerkezkoy train stations of major rail line connecting Turkey and Europe. 

 

SYRIA

IDLIB/AZAZ/AFRIN - Desk to monitor Operation Olive Branch against YPG/PKK-Daesh terror groups.

 

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Mustafa Akinci. 

 

UNITED KINGDON

LONDON - Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to continue in London.

LONDON - Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn to attend a dinner organized by Muslim Council of Britain.

 

FRANCE 

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron to host presidents of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara and Senegal Macky Sall, separately.

 

PALESTINE

GAZA CITY - Gazans to converge on borders for fourth Friday in a row as part of return march.

 

CHINA

SHANGHAI – Turkish Culture Minister Numan Kurtulmus to meet Turkish citizens in Shanghai and to attend press meeting ahead of dance group Fire of Anatolia’s performance as part of Turkey Tourism Year in China. 



