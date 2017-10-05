Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell 0.15 percent, or 165.42 points, to open at 111,956.73 points on Friday.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices slipped by 0.20 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the tourism index posted the best performance, up 0.38 percent while the leasing factoring index started the day with the biggest loss, down 1.63 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 112.122,15, up 0.02 percent, with a 7.7 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $1.9 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.0460 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday. It was 4.0290 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate slightly rose to 4.9930, compared with Thursday's close of 4.9910.

The price of Brent oil was $73.75 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday.