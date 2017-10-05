Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:45, 20 April 2018 Friday
Economy
10:17, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips 0.15 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0460

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange fell 0.15 percent, or 165.42 points, to open at 111,956.73 points on Friday.

The BIST banking and holding sector indices slipped by 0.20 percent and 0.24 percent, respectively. 

Among all sector indices, the tourism index posted the best performance, up 0.38 percent while the leasing factoring index started the day with the biggest loss, down 1.63 percent.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 112.122,15, up 0.02 percent, with a 7.7 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $1.9 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange increased to 4.0460 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday. It was 4.0290 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate slightly rose to 4.9930, compared with Thursday's close of 4.9910.

The price of Brent oil was $73.75 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday.



Related turkey borsa
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 slips 0.15 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0460
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 rises 0.01 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate drops to 4.0250
Asian markets boosted by energy firms as oil surges
Asian markets boosted by energy firms as oil surges

Fresh hopes that Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will hold a historic summit within months also provided some much-needed optimism.
Crude prices soar on decline in US inventories
Crude prices soar on decline in US inventories

Brent gains 3.2 percent, WTI up 3.6 percent
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten
IMF warns of risks as central banks tighten

The fund cautioned that investors and financial markets expect a steady approach to monetary tightening based on the belief inflation will remain relatively tame. 
Turkey s external assets rise in February
Turkey’s external assets rise in February

Turkey's assets abroad go up 2.4 percent at end of February 2018, compared to end of 2017: Turkish Central Bank
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 decreases 0.12 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data
Asia markets struggle to hold gains up after China data

Hong Kong and China ended down after fluctuating through the morning on data showing the world's number two economy expanded in January-March at the same rate as the previous three months.
Turkish German energy ministers vow to improve ties
Turkish, German energy ministers vow to improve ties

For Turkey, Germany is a very important, indispensable partner: Turkish Energy Minister Albayrak says in Berlin
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.69 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.0830
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes
Oil prices slide after Syria air strikes

The United States, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's budget posts 5 3B deficit in Q1
Turkey's budget posts $5.3B deficit in Q1

Excluding interest payments, central government budget balance saw surplus of nearly $500M in first quarter of 2018
European stocks diverge in initial trade
European stocks diverge in initial trade

London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,254.83 points, with UK advertising giant WPP diving four percent after chief executive Martin Sorrell resigned over the weekend.
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike
Asia stocks mostly down after Syria strike

The US, Britain and France carried out attacks at the weekend on alleged chemical weapons facilities, in response to what they say was a toxic gas attack by the Russia-backed Assad regime a week before.
Turkey's industrial output rises in February
Turkey's industrial output rises in February

Industrial production surges 9.9 pct year-on-year in February, official data show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.23 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.1020

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Borsa Istanbul goes up in opening session
Borsa Istanbul goes up in opening session

Borsa Istanbul goes up in open session
Borsa Istanbul goes up in open session

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 