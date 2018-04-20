Qatar, Raytheon sign deal for $2.5bn air-defense system

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to the ministry, the deal was signed in Washington between the Qatari Armed Forces and U.S. defense contracting company Raytheon.
Doha-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Yusuf al-Kuwari, Qatar’s military attaché in Washington, as saying the deal “reflects the two countries’ close military relationship, especially in the field of air defense”.
Last summer, Qatar signed an agreement to purchase a fleet of U.S. F-15 fighters at an initial cost of $12 billion.
On Wednesday, Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khaled al-Attiyah arrived in the U.S., where he is expected to meet several military officials.
