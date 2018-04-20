Worldbulletin News

13:44, 20 April 2018 Friday
Middle East
Qatar, Raytheon sign deal for $2.5bn air-defense system
Qatar, Raytheon sign deal for $2.5bn air-defense system

Deal reflects burgeoning military relationship between Washington and Doha, say Qatari officials

World Bulletin / News Desk

Qatar’s Defense Ministry has signed an agreement with the U.S. for the purchase of a high-tech air-defense system at a cost of $2.5 billion, the ministry said in a Thursday statement.

According to the ministry, the deal was signed in Washington between the Qatari Armed Forces and U.S. defense contracting company Raytheon.

Doha-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Yusuf al-Kuwari, Qatar’s military attaché in Washington, as saying the deal “reflects the two countries’ close military relationship, especially in the field of air defense”.

Last summer, Qatar signed an agreement to purchase a fleet of U.S. F-15 fighters at an initial cost of $12 billion.

On Wednesday, Qatari Minister of State for Defense Khaled al-Attiyah arrived in the U.S., where he is expected to meet several military officials.

 


