Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

World Bulletin / News Desk
The vote on Thursday made Diaz-Canel the first person outside the Castro family to rule the country in almost 60 years.
Diaz-Canel, got 603 ballots in his favor that represent 99.83 percent of the total votes, according to the result announced in an event held in the capital Havana.
Previously, Diaz-Canel, 57, was serving as vice-president of Raul Castro since 2013.
“On behalf of all of us who have been elected as members of this Council of State, I thank you for your confidence,” said Díaz-Canel after being elected.
Salvador Antonio Valdes was elected as vice-president of Cuba with 604 votes, which constitutes the 100 percent of the votes submitted.
Valdes is a well-known union leader in the island and he is the first black official to ever reach such a post in the country.
On Thursday, the new president proposed Valdes to serve as well as the first vice president of the Council of Ministers. His proposal was accepted unanimously.
The results of the deputies of the elected State Council were also announced in the event. They all received 100 or 99.83 percent of the votes.
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.