Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Cuban National Assembly on Thursday elected Miguel Diaz-Canel as the new president of the country.

The vote on Thursday made Diaz-Canel the first person outside the Castro family to rule the country in almost 60 years.

Diaz-Canel, got 603 ballots in his favor that represent 99.83 percent of the total votes, according to the result announced in an event held in the capital Havana.

Previously, Diaz-Canel, 57, was serving as vice-president of Raul Castro since 2013.

“On behalf of all of us who have been elected as members of this Council of State, I thank you for your confidence,” said Díaz-Canel after being elected.

Salvador Antonio Valdes was elected as vice-president of Cuba with 604 votes, which constitutes the 100 percent of the votes submitted.

Valdes is a well-known union leader in the island and he is the first black official to ever reach such a post in the country.

On Thursday, the new president proposed Valdes to serve as well as the first vice president of the Council of Ministers. His proposal was accepted unanimously.

The results of the deputies of the elected State Council were also announced in the event. They all received 100 or 99.83 percent of the votes.