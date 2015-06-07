What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday a plan to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, over a year before they had been scheduled, in November 2019.
The bill on holding early elections was submitted to the office of Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman on Wednesday.
The election proposal will be discussed in the parliament and if accepted, it will be published in the official gazette without being approved by the president.
On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum on a constitutional reform in which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.
Under the constitutional reform, the number of lawmakers in the parliament will rise to 600 from 550, the presidential and the parliamentary elections will be held after every five years and the elected president will not be bound to cut ties with his or her party.
The political parties or alliance which received at least five percent of vote in last elections or 100,000 voters could nominate their candidate for the presidency.
A simple majority in the parliament will be needed to request the opening of an investigation against the president over the suspicion of a crime.
Vice presidents and ministers can be appointed and removed by the president.
