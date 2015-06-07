Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:44, 20 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 11:50, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president

World Bulletin / News Desk

The early election bill jointly prepared by Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will be discussed in the parliament and if accepted, it will be published in the official gazette.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday a plan to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, over a year before they had been scheduled, in November 2019.

The bill on holding early elections was submitted to the office of Parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman on Wednesday.

The election proposal will be discussed in the parliament and if accepted, it will be published in the official gazette without being approved by the president.

On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum on a constitutional reform in which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.

Under the constitutional reform, the number of lawmakers in the parliament will rise to 600 from 550, the presidential and the parliamentary elections will be held after every five years and the elected president will not be bound to cut ties with his or her party.

The political parties or alliance which received at least five percent of vote in last elections or 100,000 voters could nominate their candidate for the presidency.

A simple majority in the parliament will be needed to request the opening of an investigation against the president over the suspicion of a crime.

Vice presidents and ministers can be appointed and removed by the president. 

 



Related Turkey election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkey probes 4 167 FETO suspects from 110 countries
Turkey probes 4,167 FETO suspects from 110 countries

Nearly 400 overseas schools linked to FETO
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections

Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria

Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country
AK Party election rallies to start mid-May
AK Party election rallies to start mid-May

'The campaign process will likely start around May 15,' ruling AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal says
Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin Kumlu
Turkey names new border crossing to Afrin ‘Kumlu’

New gate along Turkish-Syrian border is set to open near Jinderes in southwestern Afrin, Syria
Around 270 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Around 270 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

Accident involving van carrying 135 undocumented migrants in eastern Erzurum province kills 2, severely injures 4 others
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts
Turkish court gives life terms to 47 FETO convicts

FETO members have been convicted of attempting to violate constitutional order on night of defeated coup in July 2016
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Suspects allegedly channeling funds to terror group, spreading online terror propaganda
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election
MHP to support Erdogan in snap presidential election

'Our presidential candidate is Recep Tayyip Erdogan,' opposition MHP leader Devlet Bahceli announces on Twitter
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'
Early elections in Turkey to foil 'dirty calculations'

Deputy Premier Bekir Bozdag says Turkey to open 'new period' through planned early elections on June 24
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem
162 Turkish university students to visit Jerusalem

Two university students from each of the 81 provinces in Turkey set to attend

News

Mozambique sets October 2019 for general elections
Mozambique sets October 2019 for general elections

The Hungarian election system
The Hungarian election system

Hungarians vote in keenly-watched poll
Hungarians vote in keenly-watched poll

Egypt threatens non-voters with financial penalties
Egypt threatens non-voters with financial penalties

Egyptian presidency vote enters 3rd and final day
Egyptian presidency vote enters 3rd and final day

Egyptians vote for 2nd day in presidential election
Egyptians vote for 2nd day in presidential election



Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Turkey probes 4,167 FETO suspects from 110 countries
Turkey probes 4 167 FETO suspects from 110 countries

Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

AK Party election rallies to start mid-May
AK Party election rallies to start mid-May






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 