Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:44, 20 April 2018 Friday
Africa
Update: 13:02, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
Senegal police arrest scores of opposition figures
Senegal police arrest scores of opposition figures

Opposition party protests against proposed bill seeking make major changes in electoral code of conduct

World Bulletin / News Desk

Senegalese police dispersed hundreds of protesters with tear gas and batons on Thursday afternoon in the capital Dakar and arrested dozens including former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck. 

The opposition members were protesting against the vote on a proposed change in the electoral code of conduct. 

The law if passed will require 67,000 signatures from the country’s seven regions for a candidate in order to qualify to run for president. 

In a statement, the opposition Grand Party said another key figure, Malick Gakou, was also arrested with three of his activists and several others. 

Over 100 demonstrators who had erected a barricade in the middle of Dakar plateau near the Parliament, were dispersed by shots of tear gas and batons as they threw stones at the police. 

Local private radio RFM reported that one protester was injured and has been taken to the hospital. 

Opposition member in the national assembly Moustapha Guirassy called for the withdrawal of the bill, saying it is "inconceivable to amend a key bill ten months before the presidential election of 2019 without thorough public consultations”. 

Madicke Niang, the president of the parliamentary group Freedom and democracy, has called for the debate to be adjourned in the wake of the recent incidents.

Head of Amnesty International in Senegal Seydi Gassama condemns the attack on protesters and urged the victims to use their mobile phones to gather evidence of police brutality for future references. 

A platform has been launched by 27 parties, movements, associations and democratic organizations, who say they are determined to block what they call "constitutional and electoral manipulations". 

 



Related Senegal
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba s new president
Miguel Diaz-Canel elected Cuba’s new president

Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance
No intent to change Syria's strategic balance

Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting
Leftist Palestine faction to stay away from PLO meeting

Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK
Canada pipeline controversy follows Trudeau to UK

Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Six ISIL terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN
Colombia to find alternate venue for talks with ELN

Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
US China trade war to have limited impact
US, China trade war to have limited impact

The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say  
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants
US Supreme Court axes law to deport criminal migrants

Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'  
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma
Chemical weapons experts have not entered Douma

'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson  
Starbucks to close 8 000 stores for racial bias training
Starbucks to close 8,000 stores for racial bias training

Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO  
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq
Turkish army neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in north Iraq

Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada
G7 ministers to discuss Syria next week in Canada

German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'
Pentagon seeks to continue arming its Syria 'partners'

Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea trade on the agenda
Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba
Canada pulls diplomat families out of Cuba

Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool
Facebook hit with class action suit over facial recognition tool

The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

News

Mayor of Senegal’s capital jailed for fraud
Mayor of Senegal s capital jailed for fraud

Senegal FM visits Al-Aqsa accompanied by Israeli police
Senegal FM visits Al-Aqsa accompanied by Israeli police

Military helicopter crashes in Senegal, kills 8
Military helicopter crashes in Senegal kills 8

Senegal: Historic isle seeks Turkish help with mosque
Senegal Historic isle seeks Turkish help with mosque

Turkish businesspeople ink deals worth €474M in Senegal
Turkish businesspeople ink deals worth 474M in Senegal

'Erdogan's Senegal visit could build ties'
Erdogan's Senegal visit could build ties'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 