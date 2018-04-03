Qatar, UK navies conduct joint drills in Arabian Gulf

World Bulletin / News Desk
The drills were conducted within the framework of “longstanding defense cooperation between the two friendly countries with a view to supporting efforts to combat terrorism, piracy and smuggling and to maintain regional security”, the statement read.
Last December, Qatar and the U.K. signed an agreement for the purchase by Qatar of 24 British-made Typhoon warplanes.
During 2017, the two countries conducted four separate joint military exercises, the last of which -- "APEC Sky" -- took place last November at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Airbase.
Thursday’s vote make Diaz-Canel first person outside Castro family to rule country in almost 60 years
Syrian regime had no clear picture of what was happening to them, says U.S. general, referring to U.S.-led joint attack
Hamas, Islamic Jihad announced plans earlier to boycott scheduled meeting of PLO’s National Council
Canadian provinces at war over future delivery of oil to Pacific countries
Terrorists killed during operations in Saladin governorate
Decision follows Ecuador’s withdrawal as mediator in talks between Bogota and rebel group
The economic damage of trade war will be smaller than its perceived risk, experts say
Top court says in 5-4 decision federal statute is 'unconstitutionally vague'
'Both chlorine and sarin gas were used in the attack,' says State Department spokesperson
Move ‘is just one step in a journey that requires dedication,’ says coffee chain’s CEO
Turkish Air Force targets Zap region in northern Iraq, according to military
German foreign minister calls for reviving political talks after US-led airstrikes on Assad regime
Over $300 million worth of weapons and equipment will go to US allies in Syria if approved by Congress
The Japanese prime minister will make his second visit to Trump's ostentatious Palm Beach, Florida estate, when the focus will be on trade and security.
Still no explanation for illnesses experienced by Canadians, Americans
The ruling comes as the social network is snared in a scandal over the mishandling of 87 million users' data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.