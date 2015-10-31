Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:56, 20 April 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 14:22, 20 April 2018 Friday

  • Share
‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’
‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’

AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s deputy chairman on Thursday said running for parliamentary and presidential elections simultaneously is not possible.

"It is not possible to be a candidate for parliament’s membership and presidency simultaneously," Hayati Yazici told reporters in AK Party headquarter in Ankara.

Yazıci said the citizens will have to apply to Supreme Electoral Council to nominate their candidate, referring to the constitutional article that reads: “The citizens will be able to nominate a presidential candidate provided that he/she gets at least 100,000 signatures."

He said the electoral boards would be responsible for supervising and controlling the necessary steps about signatures and nominations.

"Supreme Electoral Council has a software to perform it," Yazici said, adding the that the citizens would apply to provincial or district election boards.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday a plan to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, over a year before they had been scheduled, in November 2019.

On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum on a constitutional reform in which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill switching a parliamentary system into a presidential one.

Under the constitutional reform, the number of lawmakers in the parliament will rise to 600 from 550, the presidential and the parliamentary elections will be held after every five years and the elected president will not be bound to cut ties with his or her party.

The political parties or alliance which received at least five percent of vote in last elections or 100,000 voters could nominate their candidate for the presidency.

In the new system, the president will have executive power and the title of “head of state”, representing Turkey, the unity of Turkish people and assuring the implementation of the constitution and the harmonious execution of state bodies. 

 


Related Turkey AK Party
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

392 convicts were handed aggravated life sentences since the July 2016 defeated coup
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy
Turkish opposition MP announces presidential candidacy

Main opposition CHP Deputy Chair Ozturk Yilmaz says he will be candidate if CHP leader does not become presidential nominee
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Lavrov slams comments by US state department aide on Turkish-Russian missile deal as 'blackmail'
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence
Erdogan points out 'plot' in Istanbul football violence

Turkish President says it is 'beyond football terrorism' on incidents at Thursday's derby between Fenerbahce and Besiktas
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Foreign Ministry criticizes Greek court's decision to release coup plotter and ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Deputy Premier Recep Akdag meets Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Minister of Economy and Energy Ozdil Nami in Ankara
Candidates can t contest both polls simultaneously
‘Candidates can’t contest both polls simultaneously’

AK Party deputy chairman briefs journalists on upcoming Turkish elections
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill
Turkish Parliamentary committee ratifies election bill

Parliament's general assembly is expected to debate the bill on Friday
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case

Number of security staff are accused of political spying in 2014 when Recep Tayyip Erdogan was prime minister
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey
What's next after planned early elections in Turkey?

After parliament decides on election bill, it will be published in official gazette without being approved by president
Turkey probes 4 167 FETO suspects from 110 countries
Turkey probes 4,167 FETO suspects from 110 countries

Nearly 400 overseas schools linked to FETO
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections
Markets 'positive' on proposed early elections

Turkish deputy prime minister says plans for early elections avert uncertainty
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria

Soldier killed when explosive device went off during security search in Afrin
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media
Turkish Presidency adopts sign language on social media

Accounts were opened on Twitter and Youtube  
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home
Syrians in Turkey continue to return home

Nearly 10,000 Syrians have returned home in 2018 through Cilvegozu border gate in southern Hatay province
Turkish Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone
Turkish, Chinese presidents discuss Syria over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Xi Jinping exchange views on latest developments in war-torn country

News

AK Party election rallies to start mid-May
AK Party election rallies to start mid-May

Iran's problems are being manipulated: AK Party
Iran's problems are being manipulated AK Party

AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey

Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas

Turkey: AK party asks opposition to stop telling 'lies’
Turkey AK party asks opposition to stop telling 'lies

Ruling AK Party rejects Ankara mayor resignation claims
Ruling AK Party rejects Ankara mayor resignation claims

Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases
Nearly 890 life sentences in 137 FETO cases

Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call
Turkish S-400 purchase Turkey's own call

Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters
Turkey says Greece protects coup plotters

Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development
Turkey to strive for Turkish Cypriots' development

Nearly 111,000 houses sold in Turkey this March
Nearly 111 000 houses sold in Turkey this March

Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case
Jail terms given in Erdogan's office bugging case






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 